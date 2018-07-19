Farmington Fido Festival features fur, fun, and friends

Friends of dogs should be aware of what's happening tomorrow in Farmington, in park at the corner of Shiawassee street and Power road. It's called the Farmington Fido Fest, and it's designed for dogs.

The festival features activities designed to be stimulating to both dogs and humans. There's races, smell-based activities, and of course plenty of vendors serving both human and dog designed food.

There's a place for dogs to test their skills with the Lucky Dog Lure Coursing, they can participate in the Disc Dogs of Michigan frisbee competition, or they use their sense of smell in the Barn Hunt game. There will also be a vendor village showcasing dog wearables, homemade dog treats, unique dog toys, dishes, and samples of dog food and treats.

And of course Local 4 will be there with our all 4 Pets team! We'll be there Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and we love meeting pups, so come say 'Hi'!