The Spring and summer weather is here, which means it's also kitten season: the purr-fect time to adopt a cuddly kitten. Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, is back with us to explain why you should adopt a kitten.

The Michigan Humane Society has "fee-free felines" events because around this time of year, they have more kittens available, so they waive adoption fees until June 14. All you have to do is purchase an item for the kittens' foster care givers by searching the registry "MHS Kittens" on Amazon, then bring those items or a receipt to associated shelters in Detroit, Rochester Hills, Westland or the Petco in Sterling Heights. You can also bring your receipt or items to the Kitten Shower, which takes place June 10 at noon.

Bailey also brought in a new, adorable pet that needs a loving home. Lacy is a 3-month-old domestic short hair kitten who weighs 2 pounds.

To find more information on the adoptable pets, check out the Michigan Humane Society website at https://www.michiganhumane.org/ or call (866) M - HUMANE.