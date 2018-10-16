It's called Feelgood Tap and it's helping pets in the D

Helping out pets in need makes people feel good, and now, there's a month-long event that offers such an opportunity. It's called the Feelgood Tap program, and Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined our host, Jason Carr, in the studio along with a few of his friends, including a cute, furry one that needs a home.

The Feelgood Tap is a nonprofit group that exists to help fund other nonprofits through craft beer sales. It is comprised of a variety of restaurants, breweries, and bars across the state of Michigan. Its "Raise a Glass to Pets in Need" event benefits the Michigan Humane Society. All through October $1 per signature drink benefits MHS. For more information on the Feelgood Tap visit feelgoodtap.org.

For our "Pet of the Week" this week we have Pooh Bear, a very adorable, male Mountain Cur mix who is only 3 months old. He is a refugee of Hurricane Michael and is in need of a loving home. For more information on this pet of the week or the Michigan Humane Society, visit michiganhumane.org.