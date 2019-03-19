Find the purr-fect pet at the Michigan Humane Society's Bow Wow Brunch

We love our pets, and we love brunch. When you combine the two, you have a win-win situation. The Michigan Humane Society (MHS) will host it's 30th Bow Wow Brunch next month that will have tasty foods and cute animals. Our friend, Mike Morse of Mike Morse Law Firm, recently joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr with his dog, Jessi, who he adopted after seeing her at the MHS Bow Wow Brunch about five years ago, and raved about the event.

Anna Chrisman from MHS, stopped by to discuss the brunch, which is for anyone who loves animals and a good mimosa. A champagne reception kicks off the event, followed by a seated brunch and live auction. Guests have a chance to mingle with adoptable animals and enjoy specially crafted cocktails. The event is Sunday, April 28 from 10:30 a.m to 2 p.m. at the newly-renovated Cobo Hall overlooking the Detroit River. Tickets costs $350, which goes toward caring for senior pets and anti-cruelty and rescue of pets.

Chrisman also brought Missy, a fiesty17-year-old cat that needs a forever home. Missy has a hyperthyroid issue so she will need extra tender loving care, but she is active and loves to be around people and be petted behind her ears.

Mike Morse and The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our pet featured on the show. And if you have any legal questions or want more information on the Mike Morse Law Firm, visit 855mikewins.com or call 855-MIKE-WINS.

For more information on the 30th Purrfect Bow Wow Brunch, Missy, and all the other pets that the Michigan Humane Society has available visit michiganhumane.org or call (866)m-humane.

This article is sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm