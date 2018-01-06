Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn celebrates record number of cat, dog adoptions

Mimi, the last animal adopted from the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, with her new owner, Mary.

DEARBORN, Mich. - The Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, formerly the Dearborn Animal Shelter, celebrated a record number of cat and dog adoptions in 2017.

The organization had 1,915 cats and dogs adoptions, 194 more than last year's record high of 1,721.

The last adoption of the year was a stray who was brought to the shelter on Christmas Eve. The dog, Mimi, was adopted by a woman named Mary from Ann Arbor the day she became available.

The first adoption of 2018 was a cat named Kass, adopted by Caeley Nau, of Taylor.

“2017 saw the need in our community increase to record levels,” said Elaine Greene, executive director of FAMD. “I give a lot of credit to staff and volunteers for the hard work and creativity they approach our work with every day. We’ve got another big year ahead with the construction and opening of our new shelter later in 2018.”

The Animal Adoption and Education Center will be at the former Amtrak station in Dearborn, at 16121 Reckinger Road, near the Henry Ford Centennial Library. The land was donated to the organization by the city.

The AAEC will be a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly animal shelter. It will replace the current shelter on Greenfield Road, which is almost 40 years old, overcrowded and no longer suitable for the animals or the people who care for them.

