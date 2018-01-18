Get Your Questions Answered By A Vet

We are all for pets and if you have any questions about your pets, here at Live in the D you can Ask A Vet! We were joined by Veterinarian Doctor Kelley Meyers from the Animal Care Centers at our friends, The Michigan Humane Society.

We had a few questions asked from our Live in the D viewers answered right on air..

A viewer asked what she could do about her Great Dane that has an unpleasant issue with gas.

Doctor Kelley said, "gas issues in pets are much like gas issues in humans, it's usually related to your diet. With this dogs case, being a Great Dane it could be something called "Bloat" which is where the stomach can get twisted and she advised the viewer to see a vet."

Doctor Kelley also recommends your dog has a balanced diet, "being omnivores, dogs need a balance of meat and vegetables to stay healthy."

If you have any questions about your pet, and want to Ask A Vet, go to our Live In The D Facebook page, post your question and include a nice photo of your pet! Here: https://www.facebook.com/4liveinthed/