Great ways to protect your pets

We are all about finding great ways to protect and care for your pets here at Live in the D, and there is a great event that every pet owner should know about. You can get your pet vaccinated and microchipped for a fraction of the usual cost.

Shaun Bailey from The Michigan Humane Society joined us to tell us more about this deal. The Michigan Humane Society is going out into the community to do a "Protect a Pet Clinic" where you can get vaccinations for $5 each and microchips for just $10 each. The first "Protect a Pet Clinic" will be Sunday, May 6th at Balduck Park in Detroit from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Shaun also brought in a puppy looking for his forever home. Buggy is a 2 year-old Daschound/Terrier mix. He is open to meeting other dogs and cats. For more information on keeping your pets healthy or more information on adopting Buggy you can visit MichiganHumane.org