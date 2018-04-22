Healthy, homemade treats for your cat and dog in honor of National Pet Month

April is National Pet Month, and those furry friends of ours deserve some extra love every once in a while.

If you are looking to make your pet dog or cat a homemade healthy treat in honor of National Pet Month, look no further than these treats provided by the friendly folks over at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Peanut butter dog treats

Ingredients

2 cups flour of choice (you can also combine different flours)

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 eggs

1/4 cup water

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit; spray baking sheet or use parchment paper

Mix flour, peanut butter and eggs in a large bowl until slightly combined]

Add one tablespoon of water at a time until the mixture becomes wet enough to roll out as dough

Roll out dough and cut out shapes with cookie cutters or by hand

Place treats onto baking sheet and cook for about 15 minutes

Refrigerate in a sealed container for 10-14 days.

Parmesan tuna crunchers cat treats

Ingredients

1 can of tuna, drained

1 egg

2 tablespoons flour of choice

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese.

Pinch of catnip (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat, or use cooking spray

Mix all ingredients one at a time in a large bowl, kneading well after each addition.

Once mixed, roll into 1/2 inch balls and place them an inch apart on the baking sheet. Press down on the tops to flatten them.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, cool and refrigerate. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for 7-10 days.

For nutritional information, more recipes and healthy tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.