Here's how your pet could become a star!

People who love pets also tend to love taking pictures of them and share the photos with others. And now your pet could star on a calendar devoted to our furry friends. Anna Chrisman, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined us in the studio to tell us more about the pet photo contest.

The MHS' annual photo contest could win you a spot on the 2019 calendar. Pet owners may enter a photo of a current pet (or pets) for a minimum $25 donation. Friends and family can help your pet win by voting, each dollar donated represents one vote for your pet (minimum $10 donation). The top entries on the leader board when voting closes will receive a prize. Voting closes Friday, July 13 at 10 p.m.

Chrisman also brought in a new pet of the week, Tiger Tim, who is looking for his forever home. He is an 8-month-old Dachshund mix and currently weighs 25 pounds.

If you adopt this week's Pet of the Week, you will receive a $75 gift card to Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about the adoptable pets, check out the Michigan Humane Society website at michianahumanesociety.org/ or call (866) M - HUMANE.