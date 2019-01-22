How Detroit Tigers fans can meet the players and help pets find a forever home

Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society (MHS) joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare in the studio to talk about how you can meet Detroit Tigers players and help animals in the community find a new home. The Detroit Tigers caravan will be visiting the MHS Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit Friday, Jan. 25. The Clear the Cages event runs from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive promptly at 10:30 a.m. because the players won't be able to stay for the whole time. All adoptions during the event have no fee thanks to Strategic Staffing Solutions.

Chrisman also brought in Rebecca, a 6-year-old pitbull puppy who's looking for her forever family. She is a cuddle bug and extremely friendly. Last week's pet of the week, Florence, the sweet and gray kitten was quickly adopted.

For more information on the Michigan Humane Society, please visit their website at www.michiganhumane.org.