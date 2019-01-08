How helping a pet in need can help you in the new year

The Michigan Humane Society's, Anna Chrisman brought a furry little friend to the studio, to give viewers an idea on how to keep their New Years resolution while helping a pet in need,like Rukus a small Terrier mix.

Chrisman gave four great ways to achieve this goal.

"Become a dog walker and volunteer at Michigan Humane Society that way you can get exercise while helping the community," Enrich cat lives with social interaction, and lastly get kids involved in volunteering with the organization in various ways.

To voulunteer call MHS at 866-MHUMANE or visit the Michigan Humane Society website for more information.