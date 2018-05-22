How to keep your pets safe this summer

Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer. And that means more fun outdoors with our pets. Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society is back in the studio to tell us the steps to keep your pets safe this summer.

Take caution with elderly, obese and vulnerable pets. Provide ample shade, water and pet-safe sunscreen is important. Pets can get sunburn just like humans, especially if they have exposed skin that is pink and pink noses. Lastly Flea and tick medication is a must and avoid toxic bug spray.

Bailey also brought in a new pet of the week! Joey, a sweet 10-year-old pug whose owner surrendered him is looking for a forever home.

Last week's pet of the week was quickly adopted. You might remember Bear, the sweet adorable puppy has a new home. The beautiful gray cat named Lucille has found her forever loving home as well!

To find out more information on all of the adoptable pets go check out the Michigan Humane Society website page www.MichiganHumane.org or by calling (866) M - HUMANE.