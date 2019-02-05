How you can be a better pet owner

Pets are a wonderful addition to any family, but there's a lot of responsibility that goes along with having them. Since February is Responsible Pet Owners Month, Anna Chrisman, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined Tati Amare in the studio to talk about ways to be a good owner or pet parent.

Chrisman said, "In general, you want to provide the basics obviously food, water, shelter, veterinary care and all that kind of stuff. As an extra step we recommend that all of our pets be microchipped. MHS includes it as part of the adoption package for every single animal. But it's a form of a permanent ID that can't be lost. So, unlike collars and tags which we also highly recommend, a microchip with current information is one of the best chances to get your pet home."

Chrisman also brought in Balon, a gray tabby cat, who's looking for his forever family. He is lovable and extremely friendly.

Here's some good news: Last week's Pet of the Week, Cheekee, has found her forever home and Rebecca, the sweet pocket-sized pitbull has found her new home.

For more information on the Michigan Humane Society, please visit their website at www.michiganhumane.org.