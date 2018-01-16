How You Can Be a Hero For Animals

We are all for pets here at Local 4 and all for finding them a loving home. Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society is back with us to tell us more about how you can help make that happen. Animals need a little extra love and help before they can find their forever family.

If you want to get involved and help out in the Home Heroes Program to foster a pet contact the Michigan Humane Society http://www.michiganhumane.org/ or call 248-283-5645

Bailey also brought Mr. Bellamy Blake who is looking for his forever home. For more information contact the Michigan Humane Society or call (866) M - HUMANE