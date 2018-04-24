How you can be a hero in your own home

Abandoned kittens...left in a box...no food...no water...
The Michigan Humane Society has programs to help theses animals and is looking for some in-home heroes to help foster newborn kittens.
Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society is back in the studio to tell us more about how you can become a foster parent to abandoned kittens. He also brought a new adorable pet that is looking for her forever home. Amethyst, is a domestic short-haired-cat, who is 10-months-old and just over 5 pounds.
If you want to help kittens like Amethyst and be a hero in your own home here is what they are looking for and their contact information:
- Foster newborn kittens
- May require bottle feeding, massaging, weighing, record-keeping
- https://www.michiganhumane.org/foster/
- (248) 283-5645
There are so many different ways for you to help out. For more information go to https://www.michiganhumane.org/ or call (866) M-HUMANE