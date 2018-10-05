Huron Twp. veterinarian accused of leaving dog in car overnight, causing him to die in extreme heat

Martin McLaughlin is charged with one count of abandoning or cruelty to an animal resulting in death and one count of abandoning or cruelty to an animal. (WDIV)

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Huron Township veterinarian is accused of leaving his dog inside a car overnight and allowing him to die in the extreme heat, officials said.

On July 5, Martin P. McLaughlin, 62, left his 3-year-old Labrador retriever in the car outside his home in the 30500 block of Sibley Road in Huron Township, according to officials.

The following morning, McLaughlin found the lifeless dog inside his car.

Huron Township police investigated the dog's death and submitted a warrant to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

McLaughlin is charged with one count of abandoning or cruelty to an animal resulting in death, a one-year misdemeanor, and one count of abandoning or cruelty to an animal, a 93-day misdemeanor.

He is expected to turn himself in for arraignment Oct. 24 at 34th District Court in Romulus, police said.

