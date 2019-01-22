Iowa puppy survives euthanasia, finds forever home

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A puppy in Iowa is getting a second chance at life after surviving euthanasia.

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue shared a photo of the puppy and his story on its Facebook page.

According to the shelter, Rudolph is between 7 and 8 months old and was previously at a shelter that was full so the veterinarian euthanized him.

Rudolph survived euthanasia and woke up. The veterinarian said he would not euthanize the puppy again, so Rudolph was brought to the no-kill shelter.​​​​​

Rudolph has since found his forever home, according to the shelter.

"Rudolph is heading to his forever home. It was a tough decision with so many wonderful applications but Rudolph fell in love with this young man and the feeling was mutual. Thank you for adopting a rescue dog."

