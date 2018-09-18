Is your pet the cutest in the D?

The search for the cutest pet in the D is on, so grab your pet and your phone or camera! Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society joined us in studio to tell us more about it. He also brought in an adorable dog that needs a home, our Pet of the Week, Tiki.

Tiki is a female pitbull that is 8 months old. She weighs about 22 pounds, but could get up to 50. She is currently suffering from Demodex Mange, but she is receiving treatment and is no longer contagious. Bailey says she would benefit from some leash and obedience training. Whoever adopts Tiki will receive a $75 gift certificate from our friends at Hagopian Cleaning Services.

Moving from one cutie pie onto more, there is currently a competition to find the cutest pet in the D, but there is a catch: The pet has to be sleeping. It is called the US Mattress Cutest Sleeping Pet Contest and it benefits the Michigan Humane Society. The top prize is a free pet bed valued at up to $275. There will be 5 top prizes given away. It costs $10 per entry and $2 per like, all of which will be donated to the Michigan Humane Society. The contest runs until September 30. The contest rules and entry information are at usmattress.com/pet-contest.

For more information on Tiki, or the Michigan Humane Society, visit their website at michiganhumane.org, or call (866) M-HUMANE.

