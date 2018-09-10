Keep your pets active and happy with Premier Pet Supply

Things may be settling down at home now that everyone has gotten through the first week of school this year, but what kind of impact is the change in schedules having on your pets? Our friend,Mike Palmer, owner of Premier Pet Supply joined us in the studio along with Brandon Thorne, from the Novi store location with some great ideas.

Palmer says to keep pets entertained and prevent them from getting lonely and bored, pet owners will want to make sure to keep their pets stimulated and utilize energy they have, which can be done with some of the toys available at Premiere Pet Supply. Thorne showed us a Trixie toy, which is a puzzle-like game that makes dogs work to find treats. The store also has the Benebone Pawplexer, which makes dogs work to get a bully stick. For cats, Palmer brought in a Turbo Scratcher, Kitty Propellor and Wild Thing electronic motion ball. All of these items should be tested with your pets before they are left alone with them.

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations in Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, Novi and Livonia. To find the location nearest you, and to learn more about what they offer, visit premierpetsupply.com.