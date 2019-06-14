Kittens in Detroit looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cute-as-can-be kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Spookie, domestic mix

Spookie is a handsome male domestic kitten being cared for at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Spookie loves kids, dogs or cats. Spookie has been vaccinated. He's already house-trained. Spookie's current caretakers say: Spookie, a six-month old kitten, is not at all spooky. He is fun loving, playful and loves attention. He is all white, with the exception of a little gray on his forehead. Apply to adopt Spookie today at Petfinder.

Surprise, Maine coon mix

Surprise is a female Maine coon kitten staying at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Surprise loves to socialize and she gets along well with other cats, dogs and children. Surprise has been vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Notes from Surprise's caretakers: Apply to adopt Surprise today at Petfinder.

Pebbles, domestic shorthair mix

Pebbles is a female domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Pebbles loves kids, dogs or cats. She's already house-trained. She has all of her shots. From Pebbles' current caretaker: Pebbles was found living outside with fellow kitten Peaches. A man who worked in that area saw them and wanted them to have a chance for a good life so he brought them home and called Fortunate Feline for help. Pebbles and Peaches were named after the man's five-year old son who dearly loves having their companionship. Pebbles can be a little shy at first. Now she loves to be near her person and purr softly while being petted. She's also one of those cats who loves to sleep next to her person. At other times she is very playful. Apply to adopt Pebbles today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.