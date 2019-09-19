See all the dogs who visited our Local 4 tent at Barktoberfest in Royal Oak!

SEE ALL THE PICTURES IN THE GALLERY BELOW.

Local 4 was out at Barktoberfest in Memorial Park in Royal Oak on September 14 and 15. The Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce hosts this fall festival each year for dogs and their companions to hang out and get to know each other.

We were happy to be out in the community and have so many people stop by our tent. It was a fun, family event with doggy-friendly contests, food trucks, locally crafted beer and live music entertainment.

We hosted a #PicMyPup contest on our All 4 Pets Facebook Group for our furry friends to win a special gift. We also gave away t-shirts, Frisbees, tote bags and bandanas as a token of our appreciation to those who came by to say hi. Check out all the pictures in the gallery below.

