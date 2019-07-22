Local 4 was at Fido Fest!

Fido Fest was this weekend in Farmington, and we were there to meet some fans and their 4-legged friends!

Despite storms and high temperatures on Saturday, the community came out to celebrate their love of dogs with fair rides, food, and frisbees. The fair featured events for the dogs as well, including a lure course, and competions in disk catching and distance jumping from a dock.

If you're an animal lover, check out our All 4 Pets newsletter, which you can sign up for HERE. Just type in your email, scroll down, and select "All 4 Pets" to get a weekly update about all of our animal news. You can also join our All 4 Pets Facebook group and follow us on Instagram to get your daily dose of cute pets.