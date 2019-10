DETROIT - Adoption fees at shelters across the country will be reduced Oct. 12 as part of Bissell's Empty the Shelters day.

Get a new pet for only $25.

Click here to see which shelters are participating.

While dogs and cats will be free, the shelters will follow their adoption processes the same way they usually do to ensure the pets go to qualified, safe homes.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.