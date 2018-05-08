A great opportunity for your kids to help pets in need

The school year is winding down and kids might have a bit more free time. A great experience to consider is volunteering to help The Michigan Human Society's animal shelters. Shaun Bailey from The Michigan Humane Society was back with us today to tell us more about this opportunity. He also brought in a new adorable pet that needs a home: Lucille, a 4 year old domestic short hair cat.

Few people would think that kids can help support animal shelters, but Bailey says that there is actually a lot they can do to help out.

If you would like to get your child involved with The Michigan Humane Society here is how they can help:

Make cardboard forts and toys for cats & kittens

Make cage covers for stressed out animals

Participate in Mutt March on June 3

Care for foster animals at home

For more ideas, please visit http://michiganhumane.org/just-for-kids.