Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 3 delightful doggies to adopt now in Detroit

Smallie Smalls, miniature bull terrier and pit bull terrier mix

Smallie Smalls is a female miniature bull terrier and pit bull terrier mix staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Smallie Smalls is gentle, and she plays well with children. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. Her vaccinations are already up to date. Here's what Smallie Smalls' friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of her: Smallie Smalls is a survivor of extreme abuse; she has been neglected for years, attacked by dogs and stabbed in the neck and chest by humans. She doesn't hold this against the human race and loves everyone she meets. Smallie is 30 pounds, indignant and beefy. She has humor but is mainly a very romantic dog. Smallie wants to be with you and be petted all the time. She is not overwhelming to be around at all. She is approximately five years old, but it is hard to tell due to missing teeth. Read more about Smallie Smalls on Petfinder.

Roo, terrier mix

Roo is a lovable female terrier mix staying at Home Fur-Ever. Roo will get along great with other dogs. She is vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Roo's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her: Roo is a two-and-half year old who is very people friendly and loves to snuggle. She is very mild-tempered and loves to give kisses. She needs to set the pace when being introduced to other dogs in the house, but once she has gotten over her jitters, she relishes canine companionship. She loves to play with her toys and run around the yard with her doggie friends. Too also likes to chase small animals (a higher fence is recommended), understands basic commands and does well on a leash. She's still working on housetraining but will not soil when crated. Read more about how to adopt Roo on Petfinder.

Sheba, pit bull terrier mix

Sheba is an adorable female pit bull terrier mix being cared for at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. Sheba has already been spayed. Here's what Sheba's friends at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care think of her: Sheba is nervous but may be more playful when comfortable at home. She loves to be petted and touched. Quick movements and noises startle her. She needs to go into a home with children over the age of 10. Sheba loves playing with all her doggy friends here at MHS but has no history with cats, so please introduce her slowly. Apply to adopt Sheba today at Petfinder.

