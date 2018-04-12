Macomb County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees during Sprung by Springtime event

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Macomb County Animal Shelter will host a special adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We have a variety of dogs and cats that are ready to love and be loved by new families," Chief Jeff Randazzo said. "Our adoption specialists will be on duty to help people find their new best friend."

Adoption fees will be waived for every animal that is adopted during the event. Dogs who find new homes will need to pay the $10 license fee required for all dogs that reside in Macomb County.

The Macomb County Animal Shelter is located at 21417 Dunham Road in Clinton Township.

As a means of reducing the number of homeless pets, all dogs and cats are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

