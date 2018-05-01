March for pets in need

There's a fun annual event coming up and you'll want to bring along your dog. It's the Michigan Human Society's annual Mutt March and Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society is back in the studio to tell us more about how you can take part. He also brought a new adorable pet that is looking for her forever home. Cookie, a Toy Poodle mix, who is 3 years old and weighs only 10 pounds.

The 30th annual Mutt March is happening Sunday, June 3 starting at 8 am. The march takes place at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores. There will be more than a thousand marchers and their dogs walking to raise money for local pets in need.

For more information on the Mutt March, and how you can enter, please visit http://Michiganhumane.org/muttmarch.

If you want to help dogs like Cookie and be a hero in your own home, there are so many different ways for you to help out. For more information go to https://www.michiganhumane.org/ or call (866) M-HUMANE