Meet a furry lovable new best friend this weekend

There's something special about making a new best friend and when they are furry, lovable pets, that's even better. Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society joined us in the studio to tell us about the next friend meet-up that is happening.

Bailey says the event Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo is presented by Purina and has 25 animal rescues offering almost 500 homeless pets for adoption. The event takes place Friday, September 14 from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. located beneath the Detroit Zoo's iconic water tower in Royal Oak. For more information head to MichiganHumane.org/zoo. And they also encourage you to check out Barktoberfest which is just down Woodward Avenue on Saturday as well.

Our pet of the week this week is Danny, who is looking for his forever home, a 9 week old pitbull puppy. Last week's pet of the week was quickly adopted. You might remember Chloe, the sweet, fluffy dog we featured on the show last Tuesday. She now has a forever home. Chloe's new family and whoever adopts today's pet of the week will receive a $75 gift certificate from our partners at Hagopian Cleaning Services to help with the transition to the new home.