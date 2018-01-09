Meet Lil Sebastian

Now that the holidays are over the holiday hangover of all those shopping bills are starting to arrive and that can put a strain on the budgets of pet owners. But, there is a pet pantry in the community that can help. Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society is back with us to tell us how it works.

At the Michigan Humane Society they want to save animals lives by helping pet owners retain their pets, rather then surrender them to animal shelters. That's where the Pet Pantry Program comes in, here is how it works:

Owners who are 21 or older

You must qualify for Government assistance

You must agree to spay or neuter your pet

Must agree to NOT adopt any new pets

If you are interested in finding out more information or donating to the pantry please call

(866) - M - HUMANE or go to http://www.michiganhumane.org/ for more information

Also Lil Sesbastian is looking for his forever home, for more information on Lil Sesbastian and all the adoptable pets call (866) - M - HUMANE or check out their website here: http://www.michiganhumane.org/