Meet the new All 4 Pets spokespet winner: Beamer the Tennessee Walker

Beamer is a horse. Specifically he is a Tennessee Walker, 26 years old -- or 76 in horse years! -- who lives year-round at the Detroit Rouge Park Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Association stable, along with 7 other horses.

He is also the newest All 4 Pets spokespet!

Just a few blocks away lives Edie Abramczyk, who nominated him. She and Beamer see each other daily and ride through Rouge Park at least once per week.

Beamer and Edie.

Days for this charming horse begin with senior grain at 5 a.m. every morning, then he's taken outside where he grazes on grass and greets visitors. Pro tip for those who wish to meet this equine celebrity: he loves it when the visitors bring apples and carrots. When the sun goes down Beamer is back in his box stall with hay, grain, water and salt lick.

Beamer and pals participate in their “Horses & History” program. Actors share the story of the Buffalo

Soldier, demonstration of grooming, and use of tack (the equipment worn by the horse, such as the saddle, bridle, and reins.)

‘Pony’ rides are also part of the experience.

Beamer at work for the Detroit Rouge Park Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Association.

www.buffalosoldiersdetroit.org

Beamer came to live in Detroit when a college student could no longer spend the time with him as she had during her childhood. It was hard for her to let him go, but Edie promised that Beamer would have a forever safe and healthy home. His previous owner does visit and still enjoys his photos on Facebook.

Beamer adjusted quite well to city life, as his paddock (his stall and field) sits on the Joy Road bus line, but also finds time to ride the trails of Rouge Park. He's a sharp dresser, too: for photo opts Beamer will wear a Superman and/or Santa costume for Detroit Parks and Recreation Super Hero Fun Run and Halloween Party.

Santa horse!

One day, Beamer and Edie hope to ride in America’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Beamer doesn't only hangout with people though, he has a girlfriend named Penny! Penny is the one with a white blaze down her snout with two brown spots. They spend lots of time together horsing around.

An accomplished horse with a loving owner, Beamer is a fine spokespet for All 4 Pets!

Beamer and Penny.