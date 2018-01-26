Meet the 'Put Your Pet in a Promo" contest winners!

Love is in the air for Tiki and Kona, a pair of bonded toucans who are a big part of the bird-loving Plagens family. Tiki and Kona are both Curl Crested Aracari toucans, best known for the curly, shiny black feathers on their heads. These sweethearts are both about six months old.

Tiki, the male, hatched last July, and Kona the female hatched about a month later. The Plagens family hand-fed and raised them. Beside their three adoring human siblings, Tiki and Kona also have a birdy brother – Piccolo, a Solomon Island Eclectus parrot.

Here’s what the Plagens family says about life with toucans: It's crazy, busy, playful and downright FUN! They can turn anything into a play toy...a pen, a zipper, a bow, a ball...anything is a game to them.

They love to play tetherball with a cat toy ball that is tied on the end of a string. They hop like kangaroos, all over the house, looking for their next playmate or adventure. We love throwing a small ball or blueberry in the air and watching them easily catch it with their big beaks in mid-air.

We have also trained them to fly to anyone's arm, for a sweet blueberry treat. When they are not playing, you can find them either in their water bowl taking a daily bath or snuggled under a blanket with the family on the sofa. Each night they end their day with snuggles from us, and then retire to their soft, fleece tree log hut to sleep the night away. Dreaming of blueberries, no doubt!

Curl Crested Aracari toucans are found in South American countries – Brazil, Peru and Bolivia, near the Amazon River. In addition to their fancy hairdos, they’re known for their bright blue eye patches and long beaks with cute white cheek patches with black tips.

The feathers on their back are red and black. Their chest feathers are yellow, with a bright red band. Toucans are the only species of birds who can flip their long tail flat onto their back.

Toucans are “frugivores,” which means they love a fruit buffet. They eat papaya, grapes, cantaloupe, apples, kiwi, banana and their all-time favorite – blueberries! Toucans don’t talk, but Tiki and Kona love to chatter to each other and their human family members.

Congratulations to our latest All 4 Pets spokesbirds! You’ll see them soon in an All 4 Pets TV promo, and in the next All 4 Pets special coming this March.

