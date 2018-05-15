Meet your new best friend at the zoo

Looking for a new bestie? You might find that new best friend at the zoo! Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society joined us in studio to tell us all about it. The Michigan Humane Society is bringing together more than 30 animal groups to the Detroit zoo. The event is called “Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo” the event is free at starts Friday, May 18th from noon to 6pm and Sunday, May 19th from 10am to 6pm. There will be about 600+ homeless pets including cats, dogs and rabbits to find their homes through adoption.

To find out more about the event go to www.michiganhumane.org/zoo



Bailey also brought in a new pet of the week who is looking for her forever home! Bear is a female Sheppard mix who is ten-weeks-old and weighs ten pounds, Bear will grow to be 50-80 pounds.

You might remember Lucille last week’s pet of the week, she is still looking for a loving home, she is available for adoption at the Pet Smart Store in Roseville. To find out more information on all of the adoptable pets go check out the Michigan Humane Society website page www.MichiganHumane.org or by calling (866) M - HUMANE.