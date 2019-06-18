Michigan based Premier Pet Supply opening pet store in Downtown Detroit

Beverly Hills, Michigan based Premier Pet Supply announced that it will open the first full service pet supply store in Downtown Detroit this summer. The launch will happen on the first floor of the newly constructed City Club Apartments CBD Detroit.

The president and CEO of Premier Pet Supply, Michael Palmer, made the announcement. "This is a proud day for me, my family, my partners and the entire Premier Pet Supply family,” said Palmer. “For many years, my grandfather owned and operated Hamway Market, a neighborhood grocery store in Detroit near Olympia Stadium. His store burned to the ground during the 1967 riots and he never rebuilt it. It broke his heart. He loved his store, customers, neighbors and community. More than 50 years later, I am bringing my family business back to the city. It’s highly gratifying.”

The store will offer food, supplements, pet care, toys and other items. The store plans to have more than 25 brands from Michigan based companies. There will also be a do it-yourself dog wash and a delivery service is being considered.

Premier Pet Supply has been involved in neighborhood and statewide pet advocacy programs since it was founded in 1992. They host daily cat adoptions through the Michigan Humane Society and weekly pet adoptions at its locations. The company also visits more than 100 classrooms and organizations annually to talk about animal advocacy, care, welfare and compassion, along with working with Leader Dogs for the Blind.

City Club Apartments CEO Jonathan Holtzman, a longtime customer of Premier Pet Supply, approached Palmer five years ago and told him that he was going to build apartments and penthouses in Downtown Detroit and wanted Palmer apart of it. Palmer and Holtzman plan to host events, support local dog parks and rescue efforts to use their talents and resources to make a difference in the city.

