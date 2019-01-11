Michigan family's puppy found after going missing following Pennsylvania car crash

A Kalamazoo dog missing after a crash late December was found in Pennsylvania.

Jessica Alvarez and her boyfriend, Gary Vetter, were traveling back to Michigan on Dec. 26 after spending the holiday in New York, when a deer crossed the road in front of their car in Pennsylvania. While swerving to avoid a collision, the car rolled over. When the car came to a stop, both of the couple's dogs were missing.

WPBN reports their bulldog-mix Jordy was found about 36 hours after the crash and required stitches.

Alvarez said it was good Jordy was found so quickly because the bulldog has “no survival skills.”

Nash, the couple's 10-month-old Rottweiler mix, was recovered nearly two weeks later.

Alvarez camped out in a stranger’s backyard for 12 days.

“If Nash is outside, I’m outside," Alvarez said. “I sat out there freezing cold with warmers everywhere just cooking."

She grilled meat to try to lure her dog back to the area where he was reportedly seen and placed traps and cameras.

Nash reappeared Monday.

“He was terrified. He looked feral," Alvarez said. "He looked like a wild dog. He didn’t look like himself.”

Alvarez said she sang "The Puppy Song," a song she would sing around her Kalamazoo home, for about an hour to get Nash close enough for her to grab him.

If only I could have a puppy

I’d call myself so very lucky

Just to have some company

To share a cup of tea with me

Alvarez said she has no regrets about spending nearly two weeks in Pennsylvania to get Nash back.

"I have wind burn on my face. I lost weight," Alvarz said. "I’m just as exhausted as these guys but it was worth every second, because if I hadn’t stayed I would never have him back.”

A Facebook page was created for the two dogs. You can follow The Adventures of Jordy and Nash here.