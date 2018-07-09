Michigan Humane Society hosts pet adoption event at Detroit's Eastern Market on July 22

DETROIT - If you're looking to add a pet to your family, this is the event for you.

The Michigan Humane Society is bringing their 'Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo' event to Eastern Market this month.

WHO: The Michigan Humane Society will showcase 50 adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies for thousands of Eastern Market shoppers.

WHAT: Join the Michigan Humane Society for Meet Your Best Friend at the Market, presented by Purina. This event is concurrent with Eastern Market’s Music Festival.

WHEN: Sunday, July 22, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: In front of Eastern Market’s Shed 5, Russell Street, Detroit, MI 48207

WHY: The Michigan Humane Society believes pets are family. That is why it hosts adoption events at popular family attractions. Now in its fifth year, this partnership joins two of Detroit’s venerable institutions with a combined history spanning almost 270 years. It also marks the first time this event will be branded as Meet Your Best Friend at the Market.

Summer is also a great time to adopt an animal. The reason is families often have more time to train and socialize new pets. It is also easier to house train a puppy when it’s warm. This is because, like us, pets often don’t want to go outside during Michigan’s cold winters.



