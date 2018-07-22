Michigan Humane Society hosts pet adoption event at Eastern Market Sunday

DETROIT - Have you been thinking about giving a furry friend a forever home? Sunday is your time to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Michigan Humane Society is hosting the "Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo" adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastern Market in front of Eastern Market's Shed 5 on Russell Street.

The event features 50 cats, kittens, dogs and puppies up for adoption.

To see some of the pets up for adoption, head over to the Michigan Humane Society's Instagram page.

