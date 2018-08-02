Michigan sees large jump in canine influenza cases this year

DETROIT - There have been 49 confirmed cases of canine influenza in Michigan so far this year, up from nine cases in 2017.

The cases have been reported in Huron, Kent, Macomb, Oakland, Ottawa and Wayne counties.

The dog flu is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by an influenza virus. Signs of canine influenza include fever, lethargy, coughing and nasal and/or eye discharge.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, most cases of canine influenza are mild, and affected dogs usually recover within two to three weeks. However, more severe cases can occur.

If you suspect your dog has the illness, you should contact your veterinarian. Also, report confirmed cases to the MDARD at 800-292-3939.

If your dog is ill, keep it home and away from other dogs. Speak with your veterinarian about getting your dog vaccinated for influenza.

Facilities where dogs are brought together for care, grooming or other activities are advised to keep sick dogs away, clean and disinfect thoroughly and recommend that dogs are vaccinated before arrival.

“Any time dogs come together in groups, there is a risk for disease,” said Michigan’s State Veterinarian, James Averill, DVM, PhD. “It’s important that dog owners work with their veterinarians to protect their dogs.”

