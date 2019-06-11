Missing Michigan dog found safe after 73 days

A Michigan dog who wandered away from home more than three months ago has been found safe.

In March, Hazel wandered from her Traverse City home while her family was on vacation. WPBN reports the family began searching for the dog as soon as they returned.

"I was consumed - driving down every road, riding around with food, treats, and a leash in my car - I was ready to find her at any given moment," said Jennifer Janiga to WPBN.

More than three months later, Janiga received a call from her veterinarian, telling her Hazel had been found by a couple in Empire, about 30 miles away. The microchip in Hazel was a match.

"It was kind of shocking," said Janiga. "The moment we saw her - she jumped in my husband's arms. When she saw us, she knew that she was home."

Hazel had some cuts and had lost weight but will recover back to her normal dog self.

