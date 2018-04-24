More than a dozen dogs, birds, ponies living in 'squalor' rescued from Washtenaw County home

More than a dozen Shih Tzu dogs were found April 23, 2018 with cages full of chickens all living in a bedroom covered in urine and feces at a home in Ypsilanti Township. (Humane Society of Huron Valley)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - More than a dozen Shih Tzu dogs were found with cages full of chickens all living in a bedroom covered in urine and feces at a home in Ypsilanti Township.

That's according to the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) who said investigators rescued the pets Wednesday after receiving a tip call from a Good Samaritan.

Overall there were 17 Shih Tzu dogs aged 6 months to 7 years with a pair of lovebirds, a parakeet and a Rouen duck. A pony and a miniature horse also were found at the property.

The Humane Society said the caller explained there were "puppies living in complete squalor, covered head to toe in feces."

“Big thanks to the person who reported this situation to us. The owner is fully cooperating. We’re relieved he recognized the need for assistance and so glad we’re able to get the animals the help they need,” said Melinda Szabelski, HSHV’s Cruelty & Rescue Supervisor.

Most of the animals were matted, covered in their own feces and suffered from various medical conditions, and are now being treated at HSHV. The pony is still under medical evaluation, and the miniature horse has been given a permanent home at SASHA Farm animal sanctuary, according to the HSHV.

HSHV investigates suspected animal cruelty in Washtenaw County—a service solely funded by donations. Suspected reports of animal cruelty may be called into HSHV’s tip line at 734-661-3512, or online at hshv.org/report.

