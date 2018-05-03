New All 4 Pets spokespet Macallan the Scottish fold

The newest All 4 Pets spokespet is Macallan the Scottish fold kitty! Many different animals entered, but Macallan’s spunky purrsonality and debonair good looks put him over the top.

Mac is nearly 3 years-old, and has a big family of cat and dog siblings – plus a pet-loving mom! Mac loves stretching and snuggling and wrestling with his toys. He’s a great watchcat, always keeping an eye on the neighborhood.

Keep your eye out for Macallan when he stars in an All 4 Pets promo, coming this summer! As you can see, he is very photogenic, so until then, you can follow him on instagram: @macallan_the_cat