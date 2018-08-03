Officials: 49 cases of dog flu in 6 Michigan counties confirmed since July 13

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan officials are warning dog owners to keep their pets at home if they’re sick to prevent the spread of canine influenza.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development said Thursday that 49 cases of dog flu have been confirmed in six Lower Peninsula counties since July 13, compared with nine cases during all of 2017.

The six counties are Huron, Kent, Macomb, Oakland, Ottawa and Wayne.

The agency says dog flu is highly contagious. Symptoms include fever, lethargy, coughing, and nasal and/or eye discharge. Most cases of canine influenza are mild, and dogs usually recover within two to three weeks. However, more severe cases can occur.

