PAWS in the D hosting pet food giveaway events to help Detroit animal owners

DETROIT - Providing Animal Welfare Services in the D will host two pet supply giveaway events to help animal owners in Detroit.
Dog food, cat food and straw will be given away Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 on a first-come, first-served basis. Educational materials about pet care and information about organizations that provide care to those in need and at-risk animals will also be provided.
Related: Dearborn Brewing helps animals with Dog Days at the Brewery events
Pet owners can request services from PAWS in the D by calling 313-652-1733 or sending an email to pawsinthed@gmail.com.
Event dates, times and locations:
- Saturday, February 17
New Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 14142 Fordham St., Detroit, MI 48205
10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last
- Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last
Christ the King Catholic Church, 20800 Grand River, Detroit, MI 48210
10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.