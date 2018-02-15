PAWS in the D hosting pet food giveaway events to help Detroit animal owners

DETROIT - Providing Animal Welfare Services in the D will host two pet supply giveaway events to help animal owners in Detroit.

Dog food, cat food and straw will be given away Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 on a first-come, first-served basis. Educational materials about pet care and information about organizations that provide care to those in need and at-risk animals will also be provided.

Related: Dearborn Brewing helps animals with Dog Days at the Brewery events

Pet owners can request services from PAWS in the D by calling 313-652-1733 or sending an email to pawsinthed@gmail.com.

Event dates, times and locations:

Saturday, February 17

New Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 14142 Fordham St., Detroit, MI 48205

10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last

New Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 14142 Fordham St., Detroit, MI 48205 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last

Christ the King Catholic Church, 20800 Grand River, Detroit, MI 48210

10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies last

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.