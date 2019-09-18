Meet the winner of the #PicMyPup All 4 Pets Facebook Group contest

Congratulations to Sophie! She was the randomly picked winner from all the entries of the #picmypup All 4 Pets contest. Also, congrats to her owner Michelle from St. Clair Shores. And thanks to all who posted pictures.

Sophie is a 9-year-old Shih Tzu who was rescued 5 years ago on Mother's Day. She has a fiery personality and can be a total diva. Sophie loves anything squeaky that she is able to chase. Her favorite food is pizza crust, or as Michelle calls it, "pizza bones." Sophie has 3 siblings who she loves to play with. Michelle says that Sophie is very loving and an absolute joy!

The contest was part of the fun at a community event Local 4 attended at Barktoberfest in Royal Oak on Sept. 14 and 15. It was fun meeting so many dog lovers and their furry friends.

The contest called “Pic My Pup” was on our All 4 Pets Facebook Group. ​​​​​​ People posted pictures of their dogs with the caption #picmypup. Check out the two galleries below for more pictures of the cute contestants.

All 4 Pets wants to give a HUGE thank you to all those who posted pictures from Barktoberfest, participated in our contest, and shared your special pups with us.

If you're not a member of our group, please like and follow our page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/detroitall4pets/ and share it with your friends.

