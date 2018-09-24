Premier Pet Supply keeps your dog safe in the dark

We are celebrating National Dog Week all week long on Live in the D and what better way to celebrate than with our friends from Premier Pet Supply. Owner Mike Palmer and Jeff Nagarah, from the store location in Rochester Hills, stopped by Live in the D to discuss pet safety.

It's going to be getting dark earlier and earlier, and light later and later, so people may find themselves walking their dogs in the dark. Palmer and Nagarah highlighted some of the cool gadgets dogs can wear while out at night, from LED light-up collars that strap to a pet's neck and legs, to a retractable leash light that blinks while the pet owner is walking down the street.There also are reflector leashes as well and a backpack harness that securely connects the dog to its owner.

All of the items are available at any Premier Pet Supply locations. There are Premier Pet Supply locations in Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, Novi and Livonia. To find the location nearest you, and to learn more about what they offer, visit premierpetsupply.com