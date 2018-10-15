Your pet can have a fun, safe Halloween with cool stuff from Premier Pet Supply

Halloween is just around the corner and now is the perfect time to make plans to enjoy it safely with your pet. Our friend Mike Palmer from Premier Pet Supply along with Steve Shamou from the location in Livonia joined us in the studio to tell us how to keep our pets happy during the holiday and brought in some cool stuff for your pets.

Palmer says that it's important to make sure to keep pets away from the candy. Chocolate is no good for dogs. Make sure to keep the candy up high and unreachable from your pet. And If you decide that you want to take your pet trick-or-treating with you, bring water and make sure your pet is visible with reflective LED collars that light up and are bright.

Shamou told us about the items that they brought into the studio. They have themed treats for the season: Pumpkin treats, goat milk pumpkin latte, organic pumpkin treats and more. When it comes to dressing your pet up for the holiday they have everything ranging from caterpillars, hippos, sharks, clowns, marvel heroes and more. Palmer says you have to remember that your pet is not an accessory. If your pet gets stressed out and doesn't want to tolerate a costume don't force the dog or cat to wear the costume.

Palmer also encouraged everyone to come out to their Halloween Party that they will have at all of their locations on Saturday, October 20 from 1-3 p.m. Palmer wants you to promote your pets Halloween costume by posting a picture on any social media site along with the hashtag, #kickortreatfor6 or #PremierPetSupply. Detroit Lion punter, Sam Martin will donate $6 for every hashtag that's posted to the Michigan Humane Society. And Premier Pet Supply will donate six pounds of food for every post that's made. Premier Pet Supply will also have a contest where someone could win tickets to a game and more from Premier Pet Supply. For more information contact Premier Pet Supply.

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations in Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, Novi and Livonia. To find the location nearest you, visit premierpetsupply.com.