Prepping for puppies and kittens

Spring is a popular time to bring a new pet into the family and if you are considering adopting a puppy or a kitten, you will want to have the proper supplies to make the transition easier. Our friends from Premier Pet Supply, Owner Mike Palmer and Branson Throne from the Novi location joined us in studio.

The first thing you want is for the puppy to go to the bathroom outside. Purchasing a crate is going to help with this. A great tip for purchasing a crate is to get a size just large enough for the puppy to lay down. Palmer says, a dog will never go to the bathroom where they lay so you do not want to give them too much space. There are also pee-pads that have pheromone in them that will attract the puppy to pee on the pads. But, the best way to train is really getting the puppy familiar with going outside. The type of food you have for your new furry friend is just as important, you can find the right food for your puppy by breed and size.

When bringing your kitten home you want to make sure you have a litter box as well as kitten attract litter. With larger homes having two or even three litter boxes to start makes a difference. When it comes to food, it's important for cats because it helps them get extra moisture into their diets.

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations: Beverly Hills, Rochester, Novi, and Livonia. To find a location near you, learn more about what they offer and see their specials this month, visit their website www.premierpetsupply.com