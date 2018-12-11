Protect pets from the bitter cold this holiday season

Temperatures the last few nights have been plunging and this bitter cold can take a terrible toll on animals left outside. The Michigan Humane Society (MHS) wants to help and is asking you to join them. Anna Chrisman joined us in the studio along with Myron Golden. Golden has been an investigator with the Michigan Humane Society for over seven years.

Golden says when it comes to letting dogs outside, you can be the judge. If it's too cold for you, it's too cold to keep a dog outside. Even if you have a proper dog house, it won't actually keep the dog warm. MHS wants to help keep dogs warm by giving out free straw for three days a week all winter. Chrisman says MHS will help you in anyway that they can from giving advice and resources.

Chrisman also brought Poinsettia, a 3-month-old pitbull mix puppy who's looking for her forever family. She is a little shy and needs someone who is willing to work with her and build up her confidence. And she would love a doggie friend to play with in her new home as well. Last week's pet of the week, June, the 3-month-old kitten who was quickly adopted.

For more information on the Michigan Humane Society, please visit their website at www.michiganhumane.org.