Protect Your Pets In The Deep Freeze

This deep freeze is taking a toll on everybody and of course don't forget about the pets. There are things you can do to protect them and our friend Mike Palmer the owner of Premiere Pet Supply along with Steve Shamou from the store in Livonia shared with us how you can protect your pets from the cold.

When you take your dogs out for a walk you may notice that they're uncomfortable. Palmer tells us that, "sometimes ice balls will form in-between the toes of the dog," and to avoid this issue you want to put boots on them and a coat to keep that heat.

They also brought along items like paw thaw, coconut oil, heated pet bowls, heated bed warmers and more!

