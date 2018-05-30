Puppy rescued in Ohio after being found alone, caged with 'FREE' written in permanent marker on fur

A puppy was rescued in Ohio after being found caged and alone with 'FREE' written on its fur in permanent marker. (Jenn Thomas, Facebook)

A puppy in Chillicothe, Ohio was rescued last week after being found alone with words written all over its fur.

The 5-month-old Labrador mix was found caged in a park with the words "FREE" and "GOOD HOME ONLY" written on her fur in permanent marker, according to Cincinnati.com. Other words written on the puppy were illegible.

Jenn Thomas, with the Ross County Humane Society, posted pictures of the puppy after she was brought to them. "The people of our community have not ceased to amaze me and not in a good way," Thomas wrote. "This is not acceptable."

Thomas said humane society staff were cleaning up the puppy, named Marvella, and will make sure she gets a good home.

The dog is available for adoption starting Wednesday and the organization has already received nearly 100 applications, Thomas told Cincinnati.com.

