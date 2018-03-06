Suggestions For Walking Your Pet

Daylight saving time starts this weekend which means more time to head outdoors and walk our pets. Shaun Bailey from The Michigan Humane Society is back with a few suggestions when it comes to walking your pet.

Walking Your Pet:

Always have a collar with an ID tag on it with your address and phone number

Reward your pet for good behavior

A pet who listens to you is a pet who is much less likely to run away

Shaun also brought in Ralphie a miniature Poodle mix. He is eight-years-old and is looking for a forever home. Ralphie needs a little extra care because he is deaf.

For more information or if you want to adopt Ralphie or any other pet you can visit the Michigan Humane Society website at http://michiganhumane.org or call them at (866)-M-Humane.

Whoever adopts our pet of the week will receive a $75 gift certificate from our partners at Hagopian Cleaning Services because they are big supporters of pet programs like ours.

Last week's pet of the week was adopted within hours of appearing on Live in the D. You might remember Sky. Sky has a new loving forever home. Her new owner is so appreciative, she renamed the dog "Sky Four" in honor of Local 4.